Health

Shanghai officials say new Omicron BA.5 subvariant found in city

By David Stanway Reuters
Posted July 10, 2022 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Mass testing underway in Beijing as authorities race to contain outbreak' COVID-19: Mass testing underway in Beijing as authorities race to contain outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in China's capital Beijing is "ferocious", a local government spokesman Xu Hejian said Sunday. Some 166 cases have been linked so far to the outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week – Jun 13, 2022

The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signaling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its “zero-COVID” policy.

The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the city’s health commission.

Shanghai, in eastern China, emerged from a lockdown lasting around two months at the start of June, but it has continued to impose tough restrictions, locking down buildings and compounds as soon as new potential transmission chains emerge.

Read more: BA.4, BA.5 in Canada: What we know about the 2 new Omicron subvariants

“Our city has recently continued to report more locally transmitted positive cases (of COVID-19) and the risk of the epidemic spreading through society remains very high,” Zhao of the Shanghai health commission warned.

He said residents in several major Shanghai districts would undergo two rounds of COVID tests, from July 12-14, in a bid to bring potential new outbreaks under control.

Read more: COVID in Shanghai: Millions tested as China battles new outbreaks

The Omicron BA.5 variant, which is driving a new wave of COVID-19 infections overseas, was first discovered in China on May 13 in a 37-year old male patient who had flown to Shanghai from Uganda, according to the China Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Variant BA.5 has been shown to have an accelerated rate of transmission and an improved immune escape capability, said Yuan Zhengan, a member of the city’s expert advisory group on COVID prevention, speaking at the Sunday briefing.

But vaccination is still effective at preventing BA.5 from causing serious illness or death, he added.

Click to play video: 'Officials urge Canadians to get COVID-19 booster, warn about increase in cases come fall' Officials urge Canadians to get COVID-19 booster, warn about increase in cases come fall
Officials urge Canadians to get COVID-19 booster, warn about increase in cases come fall – Jun 30, 2022
© 2022 Reuters
