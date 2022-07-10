Menu

Canada

Winning $20 million lottery ticket sold in Scarborough

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario' Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario
RELATED: A single winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the ticket was sold somewhere in Toronto. There were also five Maxmillion winners from Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies, with two tickets sharing one of the $1 million prizes – Jun 29, 2022

The winning ticket for Ontario’s Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in Scarborough, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

In an announcement Sunday morning, OLG said its $20 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was won by a ticket that was sold in Scarborough. Tickets worth just over $121,000 were also sold in Unionville and Kitchener.

Read more: Group of 8 from Toronto area wins $100K on Encore

An encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Mississauga, the corporation said.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on July 13.

