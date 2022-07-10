Winning $20 million lottery ticket sold in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

The winning ticket for Ontario’s Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in Scarborough, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

In an announcement Sunday morning, OLG said its $20 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was won by a ticket that was sold in Scarborough. Tickets worth just over $121,000 were also sold in Unionville and Kitchener.

An encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Mississauga, the corporation said.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on July 13.