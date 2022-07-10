Menu

Canada

N.S. mass shooting inquiry warns this week will cover ‘difficult’ material

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2022 8:43 am
Click to play video: 'Gunman’s spouse won’t be cross-examined at N.S. shooting inquiry' Gunman’s spouse won’t be cross-examined at N.S. shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission has laid out plans for some key witnesses over the summer months. Perhaps the most important witness – Lisa Banfield – will testify in a couple of weeks, but lawyers for victims’ families won’t be able to cross-examine her. As Callum Smith reports, that’s causing further distrust in the commission’s process – Jun 30, 2022

Officials with the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are warning that this week may be difficult for some because the inquiry will focus on domestic and family-based violence.

The Mass Casualty Commission will release documents including details about the sexual and physical violence committed by the gunman who killed 22 people on April 18-19, 2020.

Read more: Families of N.S. shooting victims ‘extremely upset,’ reconsidering role in inquiry

Senior commission counsel Emily Hill says the content will be “difficult and impactful for many.”

Among these documents are five “multi-hour” interview transcripts conducted by the inquiry with the shooter’s spouse, Lisa Banfield, who will be called as a witness Friday. She will not face cross-examination.

Trending Stories

Gabriel Wortman began his 13-hour rampage after attacking Banfield, and inquiry interviews have found that he had assaulted both Banfield and his first wife.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fallout continues over alleged political interference in N.S. shooting aftermath' Fallout continues over alleged political interference in N.S. shooting aftermath
Fallout continues over alleged political interference in N.S. shooting aftermath – Jun 29, 2022

Brenda Forbes, a former neighbour of the gunman, will testify Wednesday. Forbes has told the inquiry that in 2013, she filed a complaint to police about an alleged incident of domestic violence involving him and Banfield and that she reported he possessed illegal weapons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
