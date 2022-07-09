RCMP vehicle involved in collision along Highway 1 in Strathmore, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP collision analyst is en route to an accident scene in Strathmore after a police vehicle and a citizen vehicle were involved in a crash on Saturday.

Police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 817 and Highway 1 in Strathmore.

RCMP and emergency services are also on the scene. No major injuries were reported, according to police.

The public is being asked to avoid the area if possible until the scene has been cleared.