Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP vehicle involved in collision along Highway 1 in Strathmore, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 5:07 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A Strathmore RCMP vehicle and a citizen vehicle were in a collision at the intersection of Highway 817 and Highway 1 in Strathmore on Saturday. File / Global News

An RCMP collision analyst is en route to an accident scene in Strathmore after a police vehicle and a citizen vehicle were involved in a crash on Saturday.

Police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 817 and Highway 1 in Strathmore.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP say driver of water tanker died after rollover on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive

RCMP and emergency services are also on the scene. No major injuries were reported, according to police.

The public is being asked to avoid the area if possible until the scene has been cleared.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Traffic tagCar crash tagCar Accident tagEmergency Services tagStrathmore tagStrathmore RCMP tagHighway 1 traffic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers