The Eagles extend Hotel California 2022 Tour with Saskatoon show

Canadian concert venues have been added on to The Eagles Hotel California 2022 Tour, with a show at the SaskTel Centre on Sept. 18th.

The full Hotel California album will be performed, and will also have a full orchestra and choir.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmidt, and Vince Gill will also be playing a full set of their greatest hits.

A number of presales begin on July 14th, but tickets officially go on sale July 15th.

Hotel California is the U.S.’s third best-selling album in history, and was originally released in 1976.

