Canada

The Eagles extend Hotel California 2022 Tour with Saskatoon show

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 6:58 pm
SaskTel Centre View image in full screen
The SaskTel Centre will host The Eagles in mid September. File / Global News

Canadian concert venues have been added on to The Eagles Hotel California 2022 Tour, with a show at the SaskTel Centre on Sept. 18th.

The full Hotel California album will be performed, and will also have a full orchestra and choir.

Read more: Roughrider games, concerts, games, gyms to get more expensive with Sask. gov’t adding sales tax

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmidt, and Vince Gill will also be playing a full set of their greatest hits.

Trending Stories

A number of presales begin on July 14th, but tickets officially go on sale July 15th.

Hotel California is the U.S.’s third best-selling album in history, and was originally released in 1976.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
