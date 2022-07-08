London, Ont. jobless rate rose to 5.7% in June, Statistics Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The unemployment rate in London, Ont., rose again for the second straight month in June.

According to Statistics Canada, London lost 1,600 jobs last month, resulting in the unemployment rate rising to 5.7 per cent in June from 5.2 per cent in May.

With a slightly increased participation rate of 65.9 per cent, just under 295,000 people in the region were employed last month.

The participation rate looks and measures the size of the working-age population that is currently working or seeking employment.

However, the unemployment rate for Ontario was marked at 5.1 per cent in June, down from 5.5 per cent in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, the province’s participation rate decreased to 65.0 per cent from 65.5 per cent.

Nationally, Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 4.9 per cent, hitting a new record low as 43,000 people started claiming unemployment.