Huron County OPP investigate defaced and stolen street signs

OPP are seeking tips from the public after multiple street signs were stolen and defaced in Central Huron and Morris-Turnberry.

Earlier this week, Huron County OPP received a report of stops signs and street signs being vandalized on an ongoing basis in the town of Clinton. The report highlighted that in addition to the defaced signs, some have been stolen altogether.

Just up the road, in Morris-Turnberry, police investigated four road signs that had been spray-painted around B-Line Road and McLean Line.

The signs were painted with offensive images and symbols.

View image in full screen One street sign defaced in Morris-Turnberry, Ont., was spray painted to make it look like an 80 km/h zone rather than a maximum 50 km/h. Huron County OPP

One of the signs was also spray-painted to make it look like an 80 km/h zone rather than a maximum 50 km/h.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.