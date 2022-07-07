Hamilton achieves a major emissions reduction target thanks to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton has achieved a major environmental target, although it comes with an asterisk.

The city’s annual energy report shows a 51 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from municipal facilities in 2020.

That reduction allowed the city to reach its 2030 target, one decade ahead of schedule.

The report was presented to Hamilton politicians on Wednesday, and Tom Chessman, Hamilton’s manager of energy initiatives, called it “part of the COVID story.”

He noted that municipal facilities were closed for much of 2020, as a result of pandemic restrictions, “our buildings and our operations have been using less energy, and as a result, fewer emissions.”

“It’s good news, absolutely”, said Chessman, “but it comes with an asterisk, if I could be cheeky and put it that way.”

Going forward, he stresses that the city has “a lot more work to do, to continue towards our pathway to net zero.”