Environment

Hamilton achieves a major emissions reduction target thanks to COVID-19

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 7, 2022 4:51 pm
City of Hamilton buildings were closed for much of 2020, helping the city achieve an emission reductions target ahead of schedule.
City of Hamilton buildings were closed for much of 2020, helping the city achieve an emission reductions target ahead of schedule. Ken Mann / Global News

Hamilton has achieved a major environmental target, although it comes with an asterisk.

The city’s annual energy report shows a 51 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from municipal facilities in 2020.

That reduction allowed the city to reach its 2030 target, one decade ahead of schedule.

Read more: Hyper-localized air quality monitoring project begins in Hamilton

The report was presented to Hamilton politicians on Wednesday, and Tom Chessman, Hamilton’s manager of energy initiatives, called it “part of the COVID story.”

Trending Stories

He noted that municipal facilities were closed for much of 2020, as a result of pandemic restrictions, “our buildings and our operations have been using less energy, and as a result, fewer emissions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton’s plan to tackle climate emergency ‘lagging’, say advocates

“It’s good news, absolutely”, said Chessman, “but it comes with an asterisk, if I could be cheeky and put it that way.”

Going forward, he stresses that the city has “a lot more work to do, to continue towards our pathway to net zero.”

 

