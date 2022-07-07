Contract worker killed at northern Alberta Suncor site

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed in an incident at a Suncor site in northern Alberta Thursday.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, a Suncor spokesperson said the company responded to an incident at its Base Plant Mine located north of Fort McMurray.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that the incident resulted in a fatality of a contractor worker. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this individual,” the statement read.

“As we continue our response, we are focused on the safety and well-being of our people.”

Details of the incident were not released by Suncor.

Suncor said it has notified the “appropriate authorities” and a full investigation will be conducted.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety said it is aware of a fatality at the Suncor site involving equipment. OHS said the investigation is ongoing.