Canada

Contract worker killed at northern Alberta Suncor site

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 4:31 pm
A Suncor Energy Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 2, 2019. Suncor says a worker has died at one of its Alberta Base Plant mines north of Fort McMurray, Alta. View image in full screen
A Suncor Energy Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 2, 2019. Suncor says a worker has died at one of its Alberta Base Plant mines north of Fort McMurray, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

One person was killed in an incident at a Suncor site in northern Alberta Thursday.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, a Suncor spokesperson said the company responded to an incident at its Base Plant Mine located north of Fort McMurray.

Read more: Suncor’s safety record in spotlight as activist investor calls for change

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that the incident resulted in a fatality of a contractor worker. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this individual,” the statement read.

“As we continue our response, we are focused on the safety and well-being of our people.”

Details of the incident were not released by Suncor.

Read more: Worker killed, 2 injured, in truck crash at Suncor mine site in Alberta

Suncor said it has notified the “appropriate authorities” and a full investigation will be conducted.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety said it is aware of a fatality at the Suncor site involving equipment. OHS said the investigation is ongoing.

