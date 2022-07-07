Full maternity services resume at Squamish General Hospital

Expecting parents are now able to get medical services in Squamish as the maternity unit has resumed full services.
Squamish General Hospital’s maternity unit reopened for full services on July 4, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.
Vancouver Coastal Health said it’s working on solving issues surrounding the temporary closure.
“VCH is actively exploring and implementing a wide range of measures to ensure patients continue to receive consistent quality health care across our hospital sites,” Vancouver Coastal Health said in a release.
“This includes targeted recruitment strategies and ensuring appropriate specialist medical coverage is available to meet both patient volume and complexity.”
For a few days in early July, the ward was closed due to a “temporary gap in coverage” amid staff shortages.
