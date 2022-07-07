Fort Erie man faces charges in child sexual abuse investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say they have charged a 50-year-old man from Fort Erie, Ont., in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

Police say they began their investigation after receiving allegations of abuse in a home in the southwest Ontario town.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference with a person under 16.

Detectives say the victim is a teenage boy and was known to the man.

Investigators say the man may have been running an unlicensed child-care service out of his home.

They believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

