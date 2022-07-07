Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lennox & Addington OPP seek missing man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 10:12 am
opp patch View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police patch. The Canadian Press file

The Lennox & Addington detachment of the OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Braden Whan, 27, was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving his home on Maple Road in Odessa.

Police say he is known to frequent the Kingston area.

27-year-old Braden Whan was last seen in Odessa July 6. View image in full screen
27-year-old Braden Whan was last seen in Odessa July 6. OPP

Read more: Buskers take over Kingston, Ont. for annual festival

Story continues below advertisement

He’s described as a white man, approximately five feet 10 inches tall and 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and neon green winter toque, a grey T-shirt, grey sweatpants, white socks and flip-flops.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Frontenacs Captain Shane Wright could be the teams highest ever NHL selected player.' Kingston Frontenacs Captain Shane Wright could be the teams highest ever NHL selected player.
Kingston Frontenacs Captain Shane Wright could be the teams highest ever NHL selected player.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagMissing Man tagLoyalist Township tagOdessa tagbraden whan tagodessa missing man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers