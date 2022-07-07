Lennox & Addington OPP seek missing man

The Lennox & Addington detachment of the OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Braden Whan, 27, was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving his home on Maple Road in Odessa.
Police say he is known to frequent the Kingston area.
He’s described as a white man, approximately five feet 10 inches tall and 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and neon green winter toque, a grey T-shirt, grey sweatpants, white socks and flip-flops.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Kingston Frontenacs Captain Shane Wright could be the teams highest ever NHL selected player.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments