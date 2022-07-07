SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Mariners begin 4-game series against the Blue Jays

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 7, 2022 3:03 am

Toronto Blue Jays (45-38, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-42, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Seattle is 20-20 in home games and 41-42 overall. The Mariners have hit 86 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Toronto has a 45-38 record overall and a 20-20 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

Click to play video: 'Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond' Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond
The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 15 home runs while slugging .490. Cal Raleigh is 6-for-33 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 13 doubles and 19 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 11-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .273 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
