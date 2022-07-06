Menu

Crime

Heated neighbour disputes in Kawartha Lakes include assaults, threats with crossbow: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 4:35 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made arrests in two neighbour disputes during the Canada Day long weekend. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made arrests in two neighbour disputes during the Canada Day long weekend. The Canadian Press file

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say “heated” neighbour disputes in two separate weekend incidents resulted in charges being laid.

On Sunday, July 3, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported dispute between neighbours in the former Verulam Township. Three people reported a man assaulted them and threatened them with a crossbow.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 45-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes man who was charged with three counts each of assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 28, OPP said Wednesday.

July 2 assault

On July 2 around 1 a.m., officers responded to a dispute between neighbours in the former Manvers Township.

Trending Stories

The incident resulted in one person being transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Two men from Bethany in the City of Kawartha Lakes were arrested.

A 54-year-old man was charged with assault while a 42-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

Both accused were later released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 4.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police and Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating a violent weekend' Peterborough police and Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating a violent weekend
Peterborough police and Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating a violent weekend
