Heated neighbour disputes in Kawartha Lakes include assaults, threats with crossbow: OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say “heated” neighbour disputes in two separate weekend incidents resulted in charges being laid.

On Sunday, July 3, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported dispute between neighbours in the former Verulam Township. Three people reported a man assaulted them and threatened them with a crossbow.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 45-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes man who was charged with three counts each of assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 28, OPP said Wednesday.

July 2 assault

On July 2 around 1 a.m., officers responded to a dispute between neighbours in the former Manvers Township.

The incident resulted in one person being transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Two men from Bethany in the City of Kawartha Lakes were arrested.

A 54-year-old man was charged with assault while a 42-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

Both accused were later released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 4.

