Canada

Families of N.S. shooting victims ‘extremely upset,’ considering leaving inquiry

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2022 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Gunman’s spouse won’t be cross-examined at N.S. shooting inquiry' Gunman’s spouse won’t be cross-examined at N.S. shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission has laid out plans for some key witnesses over the summer months. Perhaps the most important witness – Lisa Banfield – will testify in a couple of weeks, but lawyers for victims’ families won’t be able to cross-examine her. As Callum Smith reports, that’s causing further distrust in the commission’s process.

Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are pondering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.

The inquiry said last week that the spouse of the man who killed 22 people wouldn’t have to answer direct questions from families of victims because she is a survivor of the murderer’s violence and had already been interviewed by inquiry investigators.

Read more: Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won’t be cross-examined

Michael Scott, whose law firm represents 14 of the families, says his clients are “extremely upset” by the decision and are reconsidering their participation in the public inquiry.

The inquiry has said its mandate requires it to be sensitive to the needs of people most directly affected by the killings.

Some lawyers for the families boycotted proceedings in May after the inquiry prevented cross-examination of two of the staff sergeants who oversaw the early response to the mass shooting.

Click to play video: 'Victims’ families frustrated with long NS mass shooting inquiry process' Victims’ families frustrated with long NS mass shooting inquiry process
Victims’ families frustrated with long NS mass shooting inquiry process – Apr 27, 2022

The rampage through multiple Nova Scotia communities on April 18-19, 2020, by a gunman driving a replica RCMP vehicle resulted in 22 murders, including of a pregnant woman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
