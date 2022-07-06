Menu

Canada

Women with college degrees more likely to access CERB than male graduates: StatCan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2022 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Carbon tax quarterly rebate payments coming soon' Carbon tax quarterly rebate payments coming soon
WATCH: Carbon tax quarterly rebate payments coming soon

A new Statistics Canada study finds women post-secondary graduates were more likely to receive the Canada Emergency Response Benefit in 2020 than male graduates.

The study also finds that those who graduated in 2018 with college-level educations were more likely to access the benefit than the general working population.

Statistics Canada compared the proportion of 2010 to 2018 graduates who received CERB based on educational and socio-demographic characteristics to the proportion of all workers who received the benefit.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Dealing with CERB repayment' Money Matters: Dealing with CERB repayment
Money Matters: Dealing with CERB repayment – Jun 8, 2022

Overall, 2010 to 2018 graduates were less likely to access the benefit than the general working population.

Recent graduates were more likely to have received CERB, with a third of 2018 graduates receiving the benefit compared to a fifth of 2010 graduates.

Those who graduated with a college-level certificate or diploma in 2018 were more likely to receive CERB than other workers, while women were also more likely to access the benefit, both among 2018 graduates and the general working population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
