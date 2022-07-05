Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman dead, Chatham, Ont. man charged with 1st degree murder: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 5, 2022 4:58 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say a man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead.

Police say shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, officers went to check on the well-being of a woman at a residence on Bedford Street.

A 44-year-old woman was found dead, police say.

Read more: 2nd-degree murder charges laid after death following fight in Chatham: police

A 42-year-old Chatham man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Trending Stories

Police say he’s held in custody and waiting for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Paul Brophy at 519-436-6600 ext. 619 or paulbr@chatham-kent.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '51-year-old man accused of first degree murder in teen’s death' 51-year-old man accused of first degree murder in teen’s death
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagMurder tagFirst Degree Murder tagChatham-Kent tagChatham tagChatham-Kent Police tagPolice Chatham tagChatham Police Murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers