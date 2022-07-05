Woman dead, Chatham, Ont. man charged with 1st degree murder: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say a man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead.

Police say shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, officers went to check on the well-being of a woman at a residence on Bedford Street.

A 44-year-old woman was found dead, police say.

A 42-year-old Chatham man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police say he’s held in custody and waiting for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Paul Brophy at 519-436-6600 ext. 619 or paulbr@chatham-kent.ca.

Story continues below advertisement