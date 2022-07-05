Menu

Crime

Regina man faces 10 charges after traffic stop

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 1:48 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
A 27-year-old Regina man faces 10 charges after police say officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered a loaded handgun along with brass knuckles. File / Global News

A 27-year-old Regina man is facing a total of 10 charges as a result of a traffic stop on Monday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 5:10 a.m. According to a police press release, a canine unit officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley in the 1100 block of Angus Street.

Read more: 2nd teen charged in connection with Regina’s recent 6th homicide

“The officer drove nearer and activated emergency equipment but the suspect truck sped away,” the Regina Police Service stated. “A second vehicle, also parked in the alley, had two occupants. Believing the second vehicle may be associated to the first, police approached to talk to the driver.”

Police say they discovered open liquor in the car and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, where they also discovered a loaded .22-calibre handgun in front of the driver’s seat.

Daniel Dennis James Larose was arrested and subsequently charged with offences including possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

Read more: Charges laid after collision involving stolen City of Regina truck leaves 1 seriously injured

Police confirmed the passenger was released without charges.

Larose made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers' Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers
Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers – Jun 28, 2022
