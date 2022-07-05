Regina man faces 10 charges after traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Regina man is facing a total of 10 charges as a result of a traffic stop on Monday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 5:10 a.m. According to a police press release, a canine unit officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley in the 1100 block of Angus Street.

“The officer drove nearer and activated emergency equipment but the suspect truck sped away,” the Regina Police Service stated. “A second vehicle, also parked in the alley, had two occupants. Believing the second vehicle may be associated to the first, police approached to talk to the driver.”

Police say they discovered open liquor in the car and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, where they also discovered a loaded .22-calibre handgun in front of the driver’s seat.

Daniel Dennis James Larose was arrested and subsequently charged with offences including possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

Police confirmed the passenger was released without charges.

Larose made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 2 p.m. on Monday.

