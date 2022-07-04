Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

4 kids, 2 adults injured in single-vehicle rollover north of London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 4, 2022 1:32 pm
OPP squad car. View image in full screen
OPP squad car. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP say a 34-year-old has been charged after a single-vehicle crash near London, Ont.

Police say emergency crews were called to the crash around 1:46 a.m. Monday on Plover Mills Road east of Cherry Hill Road.

Six people were inside the vehicle, including two adults and four children.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after head-on collision with pickup truck in Oxford County

OPP say all occupants were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The driver, from Toronto, has been charged with careless driving, driving without a licence, driving while child passengers are not properly secured and driving without insurance.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on an unknown date.

Story continues below advertisement

Plover Mills Road was closed between Cherry Hill Road and Cobble Hills Road for the investigation. The intersection has since reopened.

Click to play video: 'Calgary motorcycle crash victim’s brother says he will look after 7 kids' Calgary motorcycle crash victim’s brother says he will look after 7 kids
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagRollover tagSingle vehicle rollover tagThames-Centre tagOPP vehicle rollover tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers