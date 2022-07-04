4 kids, 2 adults injured in single-vehicle rollover north of London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say a 34-year-old has been charged after a single-vehicle crash near London, Ont.

Police say emergency crews were called to the crash around 1:46 a.m. Monday on Plover Mills Road east of Cherry Hill Road.

Six people were inside the vehicle, including two adults and four children.

OPP say all occupants were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver, from Toronto, has been charged with careless driving, driving without a licence, driving while child passengers are not properly secured and driving without insurance.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on an unknown date.

Story continues below advertisement

Plover Mills Road was closed between Cherry Hill Road and Cobble Hills Road for the investigation. The intersection has since reopened.