Crime

Motorcyclist dead after head-on collision with pickup truck in Oxford County

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 7:42 am
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in this file photo. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

OPP are investigating after a fatal motorcycle collision was reported in Oxford County on Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m., a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck occurred at a Gunshill Road, Norwich Township address.

Read more: 1 dead after pickup truck, motorcycle crash near Leamington, Ont.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

They were transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Gunshill Road reopened at Oxford Road 14 following closure for several hours to allow for initial investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

