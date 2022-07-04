Motorcyclist dead after head-on collision with pickup truck in Oxford County

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after a fatal motorcycle collision was reported in Oxford County on Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m., a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck occurred at a Gunshill Road, Norwich Township address.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

They were transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

#OPP investigating fatal headon crash between motorcycle and pickup truck. West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continuing to investigate. Gunshill Road at Oxford Road 14 will open in 3 to 4 hours. Please #DriveSafely. @OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/1ITEEv5jT7 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 3, 2022

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Gunshill Road reopened at Oxford Road 14 following closure for several hours to allow for initial investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.