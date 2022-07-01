Menu

Health

Novavax expects to produce COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron by fall

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 1, 2022 3:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Officials urge Canadians to get COVID-19 booster, warn about increase in cases come fall' Officials urge Canadians to get COVID-19 booster, warn about increase in cases come fall
WATCH: Officials urge Canadians to get COVID-19 booster, warn about increase in cases come fall

Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Friday it expects to provide a COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron in the fourth quarter as it accelerates the development of shots to protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The U.S. FDA on Thursday recommended COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers change the design of their booster shots beginning this fall to include components tailored to combat the currently dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Click to play video: 'How reliable are rapid antigen tests against Omicron?' How reliable are rapid antigen tests against Omicron?
How reliable are rapid antigen tests against Omicron? – Apr 18, 2022

Novavax expects additional preclinical data on shots tailored against the fast-spreading Omicron subvariants in late summer or fall.

The company’s vaccine, based on an earlier strain of the virus, has not yet been authorized in the United States and is currently under U.S. Food and Drug Administration review.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

© 2022 Reuters
