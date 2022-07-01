SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Rays aim to stop slide in game against the Blue Jays

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 1, 2022 3:07 am

Tampa Bay Rays (40-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (43-33, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (3-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-4, 5.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -130, Rays +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays aim to break a three-game slide with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 24-15 in home games and 43-33 overall. The Blue Jays rank fifth in the majors with 101 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Tampa Bay has a 40-35 record overall and a 15-18 record on the road. The Rays have a 23-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 RBI for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 12-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 11 home runs while slugging .598. Harold Ramirez is 9-for-23 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
