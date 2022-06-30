Police seek residents’ help to uncover Saddleback Road homicide weapon

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators have reason to believe the homicide weapon of a recent stabbing in southwest Edmonton was left near the scene of the crime.

On Thursday, Edmonton police asked residents near Saddleback Road and 27 Avenue to check their yards and bushes for any weapons that may have been stashed away after the March 25, 2022 stabbing of Adam Keane.

Keane, 35, was found seriously injured by police officers at a bus stop on Saddleback Road. He was taken to hospital where he later died from stab wound injuries.

Police deemed the death a homicide.

Anyone who locates a weapon or has further information should call Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Advertisement