Penticton RCMP remind motorists not to leave pets in hot vehicles

It’s an annual reminder every summer: When temperatures rise, don’t leave pets inside your vehicle.

On Wednesday, RCMP in Penticton, B.C., made their yearly appeal, highlighting for residents and visitors the dangers animals face when left in hot cars.

“This time of year, the SPCA along with police and fire departments receive numerous emergency calls reporting animals left unattended in hot cars,” said the Penticton RCMP.

“It’s often for well-meaning pet owners who think it’s safe to leave their pet inside their cars for a short while to run errands. Given the extreme heat the South Okanagan often experiences, pets may suffer from heatstroke and become very ill.”

Police say within a few minutes, the temperature inside a parked car can reach dangerous levels and lead to irrevocable health damage.

Also, police say even though officers would like to assist as quickly as possible, it may not always be possible to do so.

“Our frontline officers are often stretched thin responding to and investigating serious incidents, and may not be able to attend to these (hot pet) reports as quickly as required,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

“If you think you’ll have to be in and out of your vehicle often, your dog may feel much better staying home with water and shade.”

For more information about pet safety during hot temperatures, visit the B.C. SPCA website.

