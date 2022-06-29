Fireworks sales booming in Winnipeg leading up to Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been customer, after phone call, after online order for employees at Archangel Fireworks on Pembina Highway in Winnipeg.

“As the week goes on, I started about ten hours on Monday, I’ll be doing about 15 to 16 hours by Friday,” says consumer sales manager Mathieu Godin.

Godin and his staff have been running off their feet leading up to Canada Day.

“A lot of our regulars for Canada Day are people who go to the lake, the cabin, a lot of lake crews, but I think now that Canada Day is not happening at The Forks for fireworks, people still have the itch.”

Canada Day festivities at The Forks this year will be called A New Day, with a focus on Indigenous culture and multicultural experiences.

“We acknowledge the anger and hurt Indigenous communities are feeling, and we know we have a role to play in the healing process,” said The Forks North Portage Partnership CEO Sara Stasiuk in making the announcement.

Godin says since the announcement, he’s noticed a rise in first-time buyers; some have told him they plan to shoot off the explosives themselves because The Forks won’t have any.

For those looking to light up the sky in their backyard, the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service (WFPS) reminds residents they must have a permit.

“Don’t just assume you can do what you want where you want it,” says WFPS Assistant Chief Scott Wilkinson.

“They are a pyrotechnic device, they can cause significant serious injury and we’ve seen that in the past, they’ve also called fires in the past when used improperly.”

Those who shoot of fireworks without a permit could be fined. Permits can be requested on the city’s website. As of Wednesday, there have been nine permits requested.

It’s a reminder that staff back at Archangel give during their routine safety speech, no matter how busy the store gets.

“By the time there’s a line in the store heading out the door, my safety speech gets louder,” says Godin.

He says the store has contingency plans in place for Canada Day to make the shopping experience smoother, as he expects a last minute rush of customers on Friday.

– with a file from Global News’ Kevin Hirschfield