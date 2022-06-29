Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man charged with impaired driving after double motorcycle collision: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 9:28 am
On Sunday, at 1256 a.m., Elgin County OPP received a report of a collision involving two motorcycles was reported at a Carlow Road, Central Elgin address.
A London, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after a double motorcycle collision in Elgin County on Sunday, according to OPP.

At 12:56 a.m., a collision involving two motorcycles was reported at a Carlow Road, Central Elgin address.

Read more: OPP investigating discovery of human remains in Zorra Township

Police said both motorcyclists were travelling northbound on Carlow Road when they collided.

Both drivers were transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jason Graham, 20, of London, has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80, and Highway Traffic Act offences.

The second rider, a 21-year-old from Strathroy, Ont., was issued a three-day licence suspension after a portable breathalyzer was administered.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas at a later date.

