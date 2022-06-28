Menu

Canada

Rourke, Henry and Jefferson named CFL’s top performers in Week 3

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 8:00 pm
File photos of Nathan Rourke (left), Malik Henry (centre) and Willie Jefferson (right).
File photos of Nathan Rourke (left), Malik Henry (centre) and Willie Jefferson (right). Photos by: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam (ROURKE), THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (HENRY) and THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods (JEFFERSON).

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named the CFL‘s top performer of the week for the second time this season.

BC Lions’ Nathan Rourke throws a pass against the Toronto Argonauts’ during second half of CFL football action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, June 25, 2022. View image in full screen
BC Lions’ Nathan Rourke throws a pass against the Toronto Argonauts’ during second half of CFL football action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, June 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

The Victoria-born pivot headlined the league’s top performers for Week 3 after throwing for 436 yards — a CFL single-game record for passing yards by a Canadian quarterback — and four touchdowns in the Lions’ 44-3 thrashing of visiting Toronto on Saturday.

READ MORE: Rourke among CFL players to keep eye on during 2022 regular season

Rourke was also the top performer in Week 1 after throwing three touchdowns and rushing for two more in a 59-15 rout of Edmonton. The Lions had a bye in Week 2.

Click to play video: 'Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter' Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter
Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter – May 21, 2022

Rourke has passed for 748 yards and completed 87.8 per cent of his passes with seven touchdowns to no interceptions so far this season.

Edmonton Elks defensive back Jalen Collins, right, looks on as Calgary Stampeders receiver Malik Henry makes a catch during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, June 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks defensive back Jalen Collins, right, looks on as Calgary Stampeders receiver Malik Henry makes a catch during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, June 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary receiver Malik Henry and Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson were also honoured by the CFL on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg outclasses Hamilton, Tiger-Cats fall to 0-3

Henry caught six passes for 173 yards — both career highs — and had a touchdown in the Stampeders‘ 30-23 win over the rival Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

READ MORE: Elks still winless after 30-23 loss to Stampeders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Willie Jefferson (5) runs in his interception for the touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, June 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Willie Jefferson (5) runs in his interception for the touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Jefferson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and had three tackles and a sack as the Blue Bombers downed Hamilton 26-12 on Friday.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Post Game – Jun. 24' RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Post Game – Jun. 24
© 2022 The Canadian Press
