Rourke, Henry and Jefferson named CFL’s top performers in Week 3

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named the CFL‘s top performer of the week for the second time this season.

View image in full screen BC Lions’ Nathan Rourke throws a pass against the Toronto Argonauts’ during second half of CFL football action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, June 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

The Victoria-born pivot headlined the league’s top performers for Week 3 after throwing for 436 yards — a CFL single-game record for passing yards by a Canadian quarterback — and four touchdowns in the Lions’ 44-3 thrashing of visiting Toronto on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Rourke among CFL players to keep eye on during 2022 regular season

Rourke was also the top performer in Week 1 after throwing three touchdowns and rushing for two more in a 59-15 rout of Edmonton. The Lions had a bye in Week 2.

4:38 Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter – May 21, 2022

Rourke has passed for 748 yards and completed 87.8 per cent of his passes with seven touchdowns to no interceptions so far this season.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks defensive back Jalen Collins, right, looks on as Calgary Stampeders receiver Malik Henry makes a catch during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, June 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary receiver Malik Henry and Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson were also honoured by the CFL on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winnipeg outclasses Hamilton, Tiger-Cats fall to 0-3

Henry caught six passes for 173 yards — both career highs — and had a touchdown in the Stampeders‘ 30-23 win over the rival Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

READ MORE: Elks still winless after 30-23 loss to Stampeders

View image in full screen Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Willie Jefferson (5) runs in his interception for the touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Jefferson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and had three tackles and a sack as the Blue Bombers downed Hamilton 26-12 on Friday.

Advertisement