Canada

Human remains found on Manitoba First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 3:05 pm
RCMP Swan River detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Swan River detachment. RCMP

Swan River RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, more than 500 km north of Winnipeg.

Police said Tuesday afternoon they were on-site with forensic identification and anthropology teams to investigate after being alerted to the remains Monday morning.

Read more: Human remains found in field identified as Ebb and Flow First Nation woman, 53

RCMP continue to investigate, and have no information yet on the identity of the remains.

