Human remains found on Manitoba First Nation

Swan River RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, more than 500 km north of Winnipeg.

Police said Tuesday afternoon they were on-site with forensic identification and anthropology teams to investigate after being alerted to the remains Monday morning.

RCMP continue to investigate, and have no information yet on the identity of the remains.

