Canada

Regina police seek suspect following Victoria Avenue armed robbery

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 2:35 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
The robbery occurred just before 12 p.m. on Monday June 27, 2022. File/Getty

On Monday, just before 12 p.m., the Regina Police Service responded to a robbery in progress at a business on the 200 block of Victoria Avenue.

Read more: Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers

The initial investigation indicated a male suspect entered the business with a serrated knife, took money from the till and left on foot heading west behind the business.

Police are asking the public for any information that pertains to the investigation. The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slim build and wearing a grey windbreaker jacket, grey pants and sunglasses.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

