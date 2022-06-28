Regina police seek suspect following Victoria Avenue armed robbery

On Monday, just before 12 p.m., the Regina Police Service responded to a robbery in progress at a business on the 200 block of Victoria Avenue.
The initial investigation indicated a male suspect entered the business with a serrated knife, took money from the till and left on foot heading west behind the business.
Police are asking the public for any information that pertains to the investigation. The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slim build and wearing a grey windbreaker jacket, grey pants and sunglasses.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Bancroft, Ont., toddler dies after being left in hot car, mayor confirms
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments