Doctors Manitoba says province’s surgery backlog at 128K

Send this page to someone via email

Doctors Manitoba has released a new estimate about the backlog of diagnostic tests and surgeries that have accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says it could be more than 128,000.

The number also includes procedures like allergy testing, mammograms and chronic pain assessments.

0:40 Surgery and diagnostic backlog numbers have peaked: Doctors Manitoba Surgery and diagnostic backlog numbers have peaked: Doctors Manitoba – May 31, 2022

The group’s president, Dr. Candace Bradshaw, says physicians are seeing patients facing longer and uncertain waits, often enduring pain or discomfort.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ER closures expected as doctors concerned over rural and Northern Manitoba health care

Earlier this month Doctors Manitoba said the surgical and diagnostic backlog in Manitoba may have peaked.

At the time their estimate was at 166,903 cases, which was a drop of 2,295 from May’s total. It was the first time in more than a year that the pandemic backlog had decreased.

— with files from Global News’ Kevin Hirschfield