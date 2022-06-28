Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Doctors Manitoba says province’s surgery backlog at 128K

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 1:48 pm
Doctors Manitoba estimates the province's backlog of diagnostic tests and surgeries could be more than 128,000. View image in full screen
Doctors Manitoba estimates the province's backlog of diagnostic tests and surgeries could be more than 128,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Molly Riley

Doctors Manitoba has released a new estimate about the backlog of diagnostic tests and surgeries that have accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says it could be more than 128,000.

Read more: Surgery and diagnostic backlog may have peaked: Doctors Manitoba

The number also includes procedures like allergy testing, mammograms and chronic pain assessments.

Click to play video: 'Surgery and diagnostic backlog numbers have peaked: Doctors Manitoba' Surgery and diagnostic backlog numbers have peaked: Doctors Manitoba
Surgery and diagnostic backlog numbers have peaked: Doctors Manitoba – May 31, 2022

The group’s president, Dr. Candace Bradshaw, says physicians are seeing patients facing longer and uncertain waits, often enduring pain or discomfort.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ER closures expected as doctors concerned over rural and Northern Manitoba health care

Earlier this month Doctors Manitoba said the surgical and diagnostic backlog in Manitoba may have peaked.

At the time their estimate was at 166,903 cases, which was a drop of 2,295 from May’s total. It was the first time in more than a year that the pandemic backlog had decreased.

— with files from Global News’ Kevin Hirschfield

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagManitoba Health tagManitoba health care tagSurgery Backlog tagDoctors Manitoba tagManitoba Surgery Backlog tagsurgery wait time tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers