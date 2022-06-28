Menu

Crime

Kenora police warn about counterfeit cash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 1:33 pm
Kenora OPP say they've received multiple reports of counterfeit cash found at businesses and banks in town this week. OPP handout

Police in Kenora are warning the public about counterfeit cash recently found around town.

In a release Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said they’ve received “multiple calls” about fake American and Canadian currency this week.

They say the counterfeit cash has been found at several businesses and banks.

Read more: Social media post leads to gun call at Kenora, Ont. school

Investigators say they’ve received American $20, $50 and $100 and Canadian $100 bills that are counterfeit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

