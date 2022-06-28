Kenora police warn about counterfeit cash

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kenora are warning the public about counterfeit cash recently found around town.

In a release Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said they’ve received “multiple calls” about fake American and Canadian currency this week.

They say the counterfeit cash has been found at several businesses and banks.

Investigators say they’ve received American $20, $50 and $100 and Canadian $100 bills that are counterfeit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

