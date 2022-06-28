RCMP appeal for more information about historical sexual assaults at Moncton school

Send this page to someone via email

Codiac Regional RCMP say they are continuing investigations into alleged sexual assaults by a male teacher in Moncton, N.B.

In a recent release, police say they have received more information regarding an ongoing investigation involving sexual assaults at a Moncton elementary school dating as far back as 1968, and as recently as 2003.

In a recent release, police say the investigation began in August 2021, when they received a complaint about sexual assaults involving a male teacher at École Champlain Elementary, in 1987 and 1988.

“Based on the information disclosed to us, we have reason to believe there may be other victims, or witnesses that could help our investigation,” read the release.

A 75-year-old man was arrested in January in connection with the complaints.

On April 4, Paul J. Maillet, from Notre-Dame, was charged with invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and acts of gross indecency. He was released on conditions and has a future court date. Police said in Monday’s release that they are continuing their investigation.“Sexual assault is a serious crime, and the New Brunswick RCMP investigates every complaint thoroughly, with the utmost professionalism and care,” read the release. “Please know you can come to us, and you will be treated with compassion, care and discretion by trained and experienced investigators. You are not alone. We are here to support you.” Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to call 506-857-2400.