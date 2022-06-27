Menu

Canada

Victoria police search for missing 18-year-old not seen in three days

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 5:49 pm
Eighteen-year-old Saira Taylor has not been seen since Fri. June 24, 2022, and Victoria police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.
Eighteen-year-old Saira Taylor has not been seen since Fri. June 24, 2022, and Victoria police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. Handout/Victoria Police Department

Victoria police are seeking public assistance finding a missing 18-year-old who has not been seen since last week.

Saire Taylor, who sometimes goes by “Katie Taylor” or “Shinji,” was spotted in Victoria around 9 a.m. on June 24, according to a Monday news release.

At the time, they were wearing a black toque, puffy black jacket and black jeans.

Read more: Woman suspected missing near North Thompson River located safely

Taylor is described as five feet four inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with faded pink hair, brown eyes and a nose ring.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

