Victoria police search for missing 18-year-old not seen in three days

Victoria police are seeking public assistance finding a missing 18-year-old who has not been seen since last week.
Saire Taylor, who sometimes goes by “Katie Taylor” or “Shinji,” was spotted in Victoria around 9 a.m. on June 24, according to a Monday news release.
At the time, they were wearing a black toque, puffy black jacket and black jeans.
Taylor is described as five feet four inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with faded pink hair, brown eyes and a nose ring.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
