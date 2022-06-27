St. Thomas police looking for suspect wanted in sexual assault of child

St. Thomas Ont., police are looking for a London man in connection with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old child.
Police have not released the suspect’s name, but say the 38-year-old male visited the family of a 10-year-old girl in St. Thomas.
Police say the child disclosed the assault to her parents who attended the police station to report the incident.
As a result of the investigation, the male is wanted and is to be charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.
No other details are available at the time.
More details will be provided as they become available.
