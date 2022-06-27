Menu

Health

Nova Scotians aged 50 and older can soon get a second COVID 19 booster dose

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 2:09 pm
Nova Scotia ahead of national average with COVID-19 booster shots
Second booster doses are being made available for seniors across the country but uptake in vaccines has slowed since the primary series rollout. Health officials say 82 per cent of Canadians are fully vaccinated -- but only 60 per cent of people over 18 have received a booster shot. Nova Scotia is ahead of the national average, but experts say we should be doing better. Alicia Draus reports – Apr 28, 2022

All Nova Scotians aged 50 and older will soon be able to access second COVID-19 boosters.

Currently, only those 70 years old and up are able to book appointments for a fourth dose of the vaccine, a policy that is in line with recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Read more: Are 4th COVID-19 doses needed amid Omicron spread? Experts weigh in

Beginning next week, people aged 50 to 69 will be able to book a second booster, though public health recommends people wait until the fall before getting one.

Deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Shelley Deeks said in a statement today that while the choice is up to the individual, she suggests people wait because the first booster still offers strong protection.

Deeks says that COVID-19 transmission in the province is stable, but she says public health officials expect there will be a resurgence this fall or winter.

The deputy medical officer says residents would ideally get a second booster when the next surge of the disease is expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
