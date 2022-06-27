Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: Is Billie Joe Armstrong serious about renouncing his American citizenship?

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 8:00 am
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day View image in full screen
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day . Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

Billie Joe Armstrong went off on the US Supreme Court over the weekend after Roe v. Wade was overturned. He did not take it well. He told the crowd that he was done with America and was going to renounce his American citizenship.

Renouncing your citizenship is a big deal on a political, social, and moral level, not to mention a significant journey through government bureaucracy. And given ‘Murica’s belief that it’s the greatest country in the world, the blowback will intense.

Is he serious? Will he actually go through with it? Or was this something he said in a moment of adrenalized anger in the midst of a punk rock concert? Only he knows for sure, but what do you think he’ll do?

