Weekly survey: Is Billie Joe Armstrong serious about renouncing his American citizenship?

Billie Joe Armstrong went off on the US Supreme Court over the weekend after Roe v. Wade was overturned. He did not take it well. He told the crowd that he was done with America and was going to renounce his American citizenship.

Renouncing your citizenship is a big deal on a political, social, and moral level, not to mention a significant journey through government bureaucracy. And given ‘Murica’s belief that it’s the greatest country in the world, the blowback will intense.

Story continues below advertisement

Is he serious? Will he actually go through with it? Or was this something he said in a moment of adrenalized anger in the midst of a punk rock concert? Only he knows for sure, but what do you think he’ll do?