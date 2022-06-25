Hundreds of cars on show at Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

Electric cars may be the future of transportation, but plenty of old-school wheels are on display in the South Okanagan this weekend.

After a two-year hiatus, the Peach City Beach Cruise returned. The three-day event began Friday and wraps on Sunday.

Between 700 and 800 cars — from old to new and everything in between — were lined up in Penticton on Saturday.

Read more: Peach City Beach Cruise draws tens of thousands

According to organizers, the annual event is western Canada’s premier three-day car show. It draws thousands of people.

The first cruise took place in 2001 and featured 250 vehicles.

“It’s crazy for three days,” said Wayne Wood, president of the Peach City Beach Cruise, adding motorists can’t drive down certain streets due to the sheer amount of parked cars on show.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s stuffed with people and everybody’s having a great time. The weather is absolutely perfect and we have a million things going on.”

1:24 Peach City Beach Cruise draws tens of thousands Peach City Beach Cruise draws tens of thousands – Jun 24, 2017

Asked what makes the Beach Cruise so popular, Wood said “I think people just like looking at cars. Old cars, new cars … people have always had a fascination with cars because they represent freedom and so many other things.”

For more about the Peach City Beach Cruise, visit their website.