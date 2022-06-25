Menu

Canada

New federal task force to review Canada’s immigration, passport delays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2022 9:05 am
Click to play video: 'Conservatives hammer Liberals over ArriveCan app, delays at airports' Conservatives hammer Liberals over ArriveCan app, delays at airports
WATCH ABOVE: Conservatives hammer Liberals over ArriveCan app, delays at airports – Jun 16, 2022

The federal government has created a special task force to help tackle the major delays with immigration applications and passport processing that have left Canadians frustrated.

In a statement announcing the new task force, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government knows the delays are unacceptable, and will continue to do everything it can to improve the delivery of the services in an efficient and timely manner.

Read more: Passport renewal wait times now online as Ottawa looks to address long lineups

Trudeau said the new task force will help guide the government to better meet the changing needs of Canadians, and continue to provide them with the high-quality services they need and deserve.

Ten cabinet members will spearhead the new committee, which will review how services are delivered, and identify gaps and areas for improvement.

Click to play video: 'New passport wait-time estimator shows system backlog' New passport wait-time estimator shows system backlog
New passport wait-time estimator shows system backlog – Jun 15, 2022

The committee will be expected to make recommendations outlining short- and longer-term solutions that would reduce wait times, clear out backlogs, and improve the overall quality of services provided.

Read more: Canadian passport delays are frustrating travellers. What’s the fix?

In addition, the task force will monitor external issues, such as labour shortages around the world, which contribute to travel delays at home and abroad.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
