Kitchener to expand tech program aimed at assisting seniors with social connections

The City of Kitchener says it will expand a technology program aimed at seniors this year as it has received additional funding from the federal government.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program provides technology training for seniors as well as a digital lending library.

The city launched the program in 2020 to provide seniors with training and access to technology to allow them to maintain social connections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This program began at a critical time when older adults were experiencing an increased sense of isolation and, for some, were unable to access essential information about the pandemic. The Kitchener Connects program has allowed so many older adults the ability to learn new digital skills to keep connected with family members, friends, and neighbours,” Lori Ann Palubeski, program and resource services manager, stated.

“This grant will allow us to purchase new devices, begin new classes and support more older adults in Kitchener.”

The city says it has hired staff, recruited volunteers, offered training, lent equipment to seniors and helped them use it for things like video conferencing.