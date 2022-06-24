London, Ont. offering free swim passes, shuttles due to closure of Thames and Glen Cairn pools

Send this page to someone via email

To compensate for the closure of two of London’s community pools this summer, the city is offering free recreation swim passes.

Those impacted by the closure of Thames Pool and Glen Cairn Pool will have access to scheduled bus rides to the South London Community Pool for free recreation swim sessions.

The City of London’s director of recreation and sport said the closures are due to infrastructure issues that need to be repaired.

“We are really just trying to find ways to make sure that those who want to participate have ways to participate, even though they may not be at the locations that people are used to,” Jon-Paul McGonigle said.

McGonigle said staff are working to contact people and make them aware of their options. These opportunities are open to anyone living in the neighbourhoods of the two pools.

He estimates that the two pools get 35,000 to 40,000 visits annually, with Thames Pool getting the bulk of the visits.

The free swim passes allow for 10 free recreational swim sessions and can be used at any City of London pool from July 1 to September 4.

Starting July 4, the City will also begin free bus rides for the rest of the summer from Glen Cairn Pool and Tecumseh Public School to South London Community Pool for free recreation swim sessions on Mondays and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The pickup time for the time for both pools will be the same, Mondays and Fridays at 1 p.m. and will return from the South London Community Pool at 3:30 p.m.

People impacted by outdoor pool closures can call 519-661-5575 or email recreation@london.ca to receive a pass, which can be picked up at any City of London aquatics facility.