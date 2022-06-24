Kyle Rittenhouse announces video game about shooting ‘fake news turkeys’

Send this page to someone via email

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot and killed two men during a protest in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020, has announced the upcoming release of a new video game about shooting “fake news turkeys.”

The game, titled Kyle Rittenhouse Turkey Shoot, will use its proceeds to “sue the leftwing media organizations for defamation,” according to the official website.

Rittenhouse, a staunch defender of the U.S. second amendment, announced the game’s existence on Twitter Thursday.

“I am releasing a video game to fight back against the fake news!” he wrote.

In the video game’s trailer, Rittenhouse introduces himself via voiceover as “the guy who recently acquitted from all charges in the Kenosha self-defence case.”

“From the very beginning, I did nothing wrong,” Rittenhouse continues. “But that didn’t stop the media from smearing my name. It’s time to fight back against the fake news machine.”

To help fund this alleged fight, Rittenhouse created Turkey Shoot in partnership with Mint Studios. According to the studio’s YouTube account (which only has one YouTube video posted, the Turkey Shoot trailer), it is a “global gaming studio” that is “teaming up with the top influencers figures in the public arena to create revolutionary games for everyone to enjoy.”

In the point-and-shoot video game, users play as what is presumed to be an avatar of Rittenhouse, who shoots animated turkeys labelled “fake news” and “MSDNC.”

“The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than to push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people’s lives,” Rittenhouse, who is holding a white Nerf gun, said in the video game trailer.

The trailer ends with a song created by Rittenhouse, where he raps, “It’s the fake news Turkey Shoot. Got a laser gun going pew, pew, pew.”

View image in full screen A screengrab from Kyle Rittenhouse’s Twitter account shows the video game he’s developed. Twitter / Kyle Rittenhouse

The game is currently available for pre-order at US$9.99. There is no exact release date on the game’s official website.

Lawyers representing Rittenhouse have said prior they intend to file “at least 10” defamation lawsuits against corporations and individuals, including Meta Platforms’ Mark Zuckerberg. Rittenhouse’s legal team said they would target those who called their client a “murderer.”

In 2021, Rittenhouse was acquitted of five felony charges including homicide in relation to the shooting deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, claimed he killed the two men (and wounded one other) in self-defence during a protest in Kenosha following the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer.

His acquittal was highly controversial and spurred widespread conversation about gun rights and race in the U.S.

Social media reaction to Kyle Rittenhouse Turkey Shoot was unsurprisingly very split.

Ann Coulter, a prominent American conservative media personality, tweeted her support for the game, writing, “This is so cool.”

Others had less supportive reactions to the news.

