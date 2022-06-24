Menu

Comments

Crime

Vancouver police search for man in connection with stranger sex assault

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD releases video of suspect in sex assault' VPD releases video of suspect in sex assault
Vancouver police are asking for help finding someone who sexually assaulted a woman downtown earlier this month. Police say a woman in her twenties was walking near West Hastings and Hornby, just after midnight on June 11th, when a man she didn't know grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Vancouver police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger while walking downtown earlier in June.

The 26-year-old victim was walking near West Hastings and Hornby streets just after midnight on June 11 when a man she didn’t know grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said.

She managed to fight him off and chase the suspect away.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was last seen running south on Hornby Street, police added.

“This woman did everything right. She fought off her attacker, got to a safe place, and called 911,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release. “Her quick actions allowed investigators to secure important evidence, including the video we are releasing today.”

Vancouver stranger assault View image in full screen
Vancouver police officers are hoping someone recognizes this man and comes forward. Vancouver police handout

Vancouver police obtained a video of the suspect and investigators hope someone will recognize him.

“This was a very serious incident, and because the suspect is still at large we have concerns for the public’s safety,” Visintin said. “We’d like to identify the man in this video and we’re asking anyone who recognizes him, or anyone who saw the assault, to call us right away and speak with investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD investigators at 604-717-0603.

