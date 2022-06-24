Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5-ton hunk of metal falls off truck in Kitchener, rolls through traffic and hits parked car

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 10:54 am
It the rolled across the road, through the opposite lane, before coming to a stop as it hit and damaged a parked car. View image in full screen
It the rolled across the road, through the opposite lane, before coming to a stop as it hit and damaged a parked car. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a metal part weighing more than five tons came loose from a truck in Kitchener on Thursday morning and rolled 30 metres away into a parked car.

Police say they were called about the incident, which occurred near Trillium and Beasley drives, at around 9:30 a.m.

Read more: Man arrives for date in Waterloo, gets attacked by 3 people: police

They say the more-than-10,000-lb. piece of metal was not secured properly to the truck and became dislodged as the vehicle was travelling on Trillium Drive.

Trending Stories

It then rolled across the road, through the opposite lane, before coming to a stop as it hit and damaged a parked car.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police investigate home invasion in Kitchener

Police say that after the officers arrived, the vehicle was inspected and police discovered numerous issues, including brakes being out of adjustment, an improper inspection by the driver, and loads that were improperly secured.

A 32-year-old man is facing numerous charges in connection with the incident, as is the Guelph company that employs him.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener-Waterloo tagBeasley Drive Kitchener tagGuelph company charged tagTrillium Drive Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers