5-ton hunk of metal falls off truck in Kitchener, rolls through traffic and hits parked car

Waterloo Regional Police say a metal part weighing more than five tons came loose from a truck in Kitchener on Thursday morning and rolled 30 metres away into a parked car.

Police say they were called about the incident, which occurred near Trillium and Beasley drives, at around 9:30 a.m.

They say the more-than-10,000-lb. piece of metal was not secured properly to the truck and became dislodged as the vehicle was travelling on Trillium Drive.

It then rolled across the road, through the opposite lane, before coming to a stop as it hit and damaged a parked car.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police say that after the officers arrived, the vehicle was inspected and police discovered numerous issues, including brakes being out of adjustment, an improper inspection by the driver, and loads that were improperly secured.

A 32-year-old man is facing numerous charges in connection with the incident, as is the Guelph company that employs him.