RCMP investigating after theft of 6 new vehicles stolen from Rosetown dealership

Rosetown RCMP said six vehicles, all brand new, were stolen from a local dealership between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP said they received a report of a group of suspicious vehicles travelling close together on a local grid road at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after that they said they received a second report of a break and enter at a business in Rosetown.

Police began working to locate the vehicles. Two were found abandoned in the Rosetown RCMP Detachment area.

According to the police the investigation determined that the rest of the vehicles travelled northwest. A Ford F350 reported stolen in Rosetown on June 19 was travelling with them.

Another vehicle was found abandoned near Luseland, SK. With help from the Luseland Police Service, a second vehicle was located and stopped nearby.

The two occupants fled on foot but were located and arrested shortly afterward. Two illegally-modified firearms, ammunition and a box of vehicle keys were located and seized from one of the vehicles.

Further investigation revealed that some of the outstanding vehicles may be in Albert. One was later recovered in Red Deer by Red Deer RCMP.

“Early in this investigation, we alerted the public to report sightings and information through local media and a Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory. We’d like to thank members of the public who reported information about suspicious vehicles in their area – it helped the investigation,” Rosetown RCMP’s Sgt. Jason Waldne said in a press release.

As a result of investigation, Lee Falsetta, 36, and Samantha Riggins, 34, both of Red Deer, are each charged with one count, breaking, entering and committing.

They will appear in Kindersley Provincial Court on June 22, 2022.

Saskatchewan and Alberta RCMP continue to investigate and are trying to locate the two outstanding vehicles- a black 2022 Jeep Wrangler last seen with no license plate and a grey 2019 Ford 350 with Saskatchewan license plate 287LLV.

If you see these vehicles, do not approach them. For sightings or to report information about this incident, contact your local RCMP detachment or police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).