Regimental memorial service scheduled for Mountie killed in Nova Scotia mass shooting

An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson.

She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.

The RCMP say the private ceremony in the Halifax area is scheduled for June 29 at 1 p.m.

The service will start once a procession of uniformed officers arrives at Cole Harbour Place after it marches along the Forest Hills Parkway from Saint Vincent de Paul Church.

On the morning of April 19, 2020, Stevenson was on duty in the Shubenacadie area of central Nova Scotia when a lone gunman driving a replica RCMP cruiser crashed his vehicle into her patrol car.

An investigation revealed the 49-year-old constable exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and it appears fragments from one of her bullets struck him on the side of the head.

Stevenson grew up in Antigonish, N.S., and graduated from Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., with a bachelor of science.

During her 23 years with the RCMP, she took part in the Musical Ride and worked as a drug recognition expert and in communications and community policing. The mother of two also worked as a high school liaison officer in Cole Harbour, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.