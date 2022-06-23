Menu

Canada

Regimental memorial service scheduled for Mountie killed in Nova Scotia mass shooting

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 3:37 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson was a ‘symbol of everything good’' RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson was a ‘symbol of everything good’
TD “Eddie” Edison was a long-time friend of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed by the Nova Scotia gunman on April 19, 2020. Eddie says she has concerns about the RCMP’s ability to protect officers after Stevenson’s death. The RCMP did not answer questions about Eddie’s concerns – Mar 15, 2021

An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson.

She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.

The RCMP say the private ceremony in the Halifax area is scheduled for June 29 at 1 p.m.

Read more: High school friends of Const. Heidi Stevenson and how they’ve come together to honour her legacy

The service will start once a procession of uniformed officers arrives at Cole Harbour Place after it marches along the Forest Hills Parkway from Saint Vincent de Paul Church.

On the morning of April 19, 2020, Stevenson was on duty in the Shubenacadie area of central Nova Scotia when a lone gunman driving a replica RCMP cruiser crashed his vehicle into her patrol car.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fundraiser to Honour Fallen Nova Scotia RCMP Officer' Fundraiser to Honour Fallen Nova Scotia RCMP Officer
Fundraiser to Honour Fallen Nova Scotia RCMP Officer – Apr 19, 2021

An investigation revealed the 49-year-old constable exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and it appears fragments from one of her bullets struck him on the side of the head.

Stevenson grew up in Antigonish, N.S., and graduated from Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., with a bachelor of science.

During her 23 years with the RCMP, she took part in the Musical Ride and worked as a drug recognition expert and in communications and community policing. The mother of two also worked as a high school liaison officer in Cole Harbour, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
