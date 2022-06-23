Saskatchewan crops helped out by recent rain

Send this page to someone via email

With rainfall coming down across Saskatchewan over the last week, moisture levels for crops, hay and pasture land all continue to improve.

According to this week’s crop report for June 14 to June 20, growing conditions in the southeast and east central parts of the province have really improved with moisture and the warm weather.

The western regions also received rain last week, which has kept both crop development and pasture growth progressing.

Though that isn’t the case for everyone.

“Producers who did not receive rain are reporting their crops are starting to go backward in development,” the province said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

For livestock producers in the southern and western regions, rain is a welcome sight as moisture will greatly improve hay yields.

With warm temperatures forecasted over the next few days, more rain is needed in many areas of the province to reduce stress on crops and pastures with dry conditions.

Crop development has stalled due to extremely dry conditions in the west, which delayed germination and plant growth. In the east, development has been slow due to overly wet conditions and cooler temperatures.

However, it has been reported that conditions have improved on both sides of the province and crops will hopefully catch up.

1:44 Regina companies among those showcasing latest in ag tech at Canada’s Farm Show Regina companies among those showcasing latest in ag tech at Canada’s Farm Show