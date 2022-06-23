Brampton to offer free lifeguard, swim instructor certification courses

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Brampton says it will be offering free certification courses to those looking to become a lifeguard or swim instructor in the city.

The city said it is offering free aquatic certification courses to those aged 14 and up who are “successful in an initial skills assessment.”

According to the city, aquatic certifications can lead to employment with the city as a lifeguard or swim instructor.

“Individuals ages 14 and older are invited to take a skills assessment to evaluate their swimming ability and determine eligibility into the certification program,” the city said in a news release.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the city is “proud to offer free aquatic certification courses to encourage qualified residents to apply to become lifeguards and swim instructors in Brampton.”

“If you are a strong swimmer who is passionate about helping others, take the assessment for the opportunity to become a certified lifeguard or swim instructor,” he said in a statement.

The city said “successful candidates” will receive a 100 per cent discount on the following certification courses:

Bronze Medallion and Emergency First Aid

Bronze Cross and Standard First Aid

Lifesaving Society Swim, Lifesaving and Emergency First Aid Instructors

Lifesaving Society National Lifeguard (Pool Option)

More details, including upcoming assessment dates, can be found on the city’s website.