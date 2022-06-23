Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region to add 11 ambulances to fleet over next 2 years

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 10:38 am
Waterloo Region will be adding 11 ambulances to its fleet over the next two years, with the first to three to arrive in October. View image in full screen
Waterloo Region will be adding 11 ambulances to its fleet over the next two years, with the first to three to arrive in October. Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region will be adding 11 ambulances to its fleet over the next two years, with the first to three to arrive in October.

Regional council approved the move during its meeting on Wednesday night, while also approving the hiring of staff to operate the 12-hour ambulance shifts.

Read more: Waterloo Region to open new emergency shelter in Kitchener Friday

The region will also add an emergency response unit this fall while the other eight ambulances will join the fleet in 2023.

The region is attempting to address the challenges Waterloo Paramedic Services has gone through with higher call volumes, population growth and higher unit usage rates.

Read more: Kitchener hospitals submit proposal for new facility to Ontario government

It says that another 10 ambulances could be added to the growing fleet in 2024.

