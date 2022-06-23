Waterloo Region to add 11 ambulances to fleet over next 2 years

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region will be adding 11 ambulances to its fleet over the next two years, with the first to three to arrive in October.

Regional council approved the move during its meeting on Wednesday night, while also approving the hiring of staff to operate the 12-hour ambulance shifts.

The region will also add an emergency response unit this fall while the other eight ambulances will join the fleet in 2023.

The region is attempting to address the challenges Waterloo Paramedic Services has gone through with higher call volumes, population growth and higher unit usage rates.

It says that another 10 ambulances could be added to the growing fleet in 2024.