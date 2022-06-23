Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Auditor general says NB Liquor lacks transparency in its business decisions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: June 23' Global News Morning New Brunswick: June 23
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick’s auditor general is calling for more accountability and transparency at the Crown-owned liquor corporation.

In a report released today, Paul Martin says NB Liquor lacks proper documentation to justify its business decisions.

Martin says the corporation has special arrangements with some producers that have resulted in profit margins lower than the margins it makes on its deal with other producers.

Read more: NB Liquor sees 15% spike in cooler, cider sales for 2019-20 fiscal year

He says NB Liquor doesn’t have the required documentation to justify its special deals, which he says leaves the corporation with little to no defence against claims of favouritism and bias.

Trending Stories

The auditor general adds that the corporation does not effectively plan for or participate in the development of the province’s liquor industry as required by law.

Story continues below advertisement

NB Liquor is an important revenue generator for the province, contributing $1.7 billion over a 10-year period ending in March 2021.

Martin makes 19 recommendations, including increased transparency and accountability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Paul Martin tagNB Liquor tagNew Brunswick Auditor General tagAlcool NB Liquor tagNB auditor tagNb liquor audit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers