Weather

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Shuswap, North Thompson regions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 6:43 pm
Weather conditions in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Weather conditions in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon. NAV Canada

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for part of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says for the Shuswap, North Thompson, North Columbia and West Columbia, weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

The national weather agency says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued for parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 21' Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 21
Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 21
