Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Shuswap, North Thompson regions

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for part of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says for the Shuswap, North Thompson, North Columbia and West Columbia, weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

The national weather agency says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued for parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

4:22 Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 21 Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 21